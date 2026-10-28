MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A decade after her skeletal remains were discovered inside a black suitcase off Interstate 45 near Madisonville, the young girl known as "Baby Madison" was finally laid to rest Tuesday at the Madisonville Cemetery — made possible through local donations and community support.

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'Baby Madison' laid to rest a decade after her remains were found in a suitcase near Madisonville

Kenny Graves

More than 100 people attended the service to honor her. Heather Reeves, the victim services coordinator, told me she was touched by the outpouring of love and support.

"It's just been incredible to see everyone in our community step up for her," Reeves said.

Kenny Graves

Reeves said the community's response reflected a commitment to caring for victims in the county.

"She's still a victim for our county, so to see people love on our victims, whether they're alive or, you know, they were found in this unfortunate event, they're, they're going to come out and support them," Reeves said.

Kenny Graves

Her remains were discovered on September 17, 2016, by a property owner. Investigators determined she was a Hispanic girl between the ages of 2 and 5. She was given the name Baby Madison and was found wearing a pink dress covered with butterflies and the words "follow your dreams" on it.

Madison County Sheriff's Office

She was wearing a size 4 diaper and was found with a feeding tube, which the FBI says would have required medical care.

Madison County Sheriff's Office

Anita McWhorter, a local resident, said the loss weighed heavily on the community.

"It's hard. It's a child, it is somebody's daughter, somebody's granddaughter," McWhorter said.

Kenny Graves

"To come together for something like this and be generous and the donations that just shows the type of people that we have around here," McWhorter said.

Kenny Graves

Chuck Fleeger, with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, says the case is far from over. Although Baby Madison has become part of this community, Fleeger says the goal is to one day learn her real name.

"This journey is not, is not complete. The case is still open. There are still answers that, Baby Madison deserves," Fleeger said.

Kenny Graves

"She deserves to have her truth known as to who she was and who she is, so this is the next step, but this journey is far from over," Fleeger said.

Kenny Graves

Baby Madison's death remains an active homicide investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's office.

Kenny Graves

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