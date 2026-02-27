A new vision going forward: Madisonville welcomes new City Manager to guide the city into the future

Madisonville welcomes new city manager ready to grow the 'Mushroom Capital of Texas'

Madisonville's city council has hired a new city manager, bringing fresh vision and energy to the city.

Kelcey Young is stepping into the role with a background in procurement, contracts, large developments, and bond programs — experience city leaders say is a major asset.

"I love public service. I consider myself to be a public servant, and I'm here to serve the community," Young said.

Young says she is drawn to the community's character and the engagement of its residents.

"Madisonville is adorable. I feel very blessed to get to be here. I love the rural community. I love how engaged a lot of the community members are," Young said.

Young told me she wants to focus on the city's infrastructure so that if the city wants to grow, it will be ready. She also says she plans to meet as many residents as possible.

"The more involved the community can be and the more I can hear their ideas and work with them, the stronger we're going to be," Young said.

Local leaders say they are eager to work alongside the new city manager. Kelly Mego, executive director of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, expressed enthusiasm about the hire.

"Yes, we're really excited that Kelcey's here with us. We were waiting for a new city manager, I think you know, for probably a few months. So we're really glad she's here. We're interested in partnering with her and making sure that we, you know, just benefit Madison County and work on those relationships so we can benefit our economy," Mego said.

Shelby Stallings, director of marketing and tourism for the City of Madisonville, echoed that excitement.

"I'm super excited for her to be on board. She has a lot of fun, great ideas for Madisonville. I think she's going to be a great asset for us. Her views align with what Madisonville wants and needs. So I think it's a great fit and I can't wait to see what she does," Stallings said.

