New extension agent tackles screwworm threat and youth programs in Madison County

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A battle for the cattle: new Madison County extension agent tackles agriculture threats and youth programs

Shannon Dietz, a new extension agent from Prairie View A&M, is one month into the job in Madison County and already working to educate local agricultural producers about two emerging threats to the region's farming industry: the New World Screwworm and the pasture mealybug.

Kenny Graves

Hendrix Broussard, a 4-H program specialist, said the role Dietz fills is a critical one in the community.

"The extension agent should be the most popular person after your elected officials," Broussard said.

Kenny Graves

Dietz said the New World Screwworm poses a danger beyond cattle and could affect what consumers pay for beef at the grocery store.

"A lot of people don't realize that the New World Screwworm can affect, uh, any warm-blooded animal, so pets are, uh, can be affected as well," Dietz said.

Associated Press

Broussard echoed that concern about the potential economic impact.

"If the cattle industry has been damaged, is damaged by the New World Screw Worm. I'm pretty sure the customer might see that at, at the at the grocery stores," Broussard said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Cattle at Angelica and Emmanuel Castro's ranch.

Dietz has been advising neighbors on how to protect their animals.

"Any open wounds or if you're a cattle producer, try and stay away from castration or dehorning or any branding right now. Uh, if a pet happens to have surgery, make sure you keep it inside," Dietz said.

Associated Press

The pasture mealybug is another threat Dietz is warning producers about.

"It can wipe out a pasture uh in a matter of days, so it's a very small insect; it's very hard to see, but you will know whenever the damage is there," Dietz said.

Texas A&M Agrilife

Beyond agricultural outreach, Dietz also works closely with young people in the county. Local students Harper Rouse and Owen Rouse said his presence has made a difference.

"The being there helping us being a supportive ear, being all of that has just been very helpful and just having them around like it's just a calm presence and it's just awesome," Harper Rouse said.

Kenny Graves

"I can't thank them enough for all they do and it's not just an office job they really get out there and they help us with so much," Owen Rouse said.

Kenny Graves

To learn more about the New World go to: https://agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/new-world-screwworm To learn more about the pasture mealybug, go to: https://agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/pasture-mealybug/

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

