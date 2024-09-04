Local teacher named as finalist for 2025 Texas Teacher of the Year

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — A Temple ISD teacher received a special honor Wednesday, being recognized as one of six finalists for the 2025 Texas Teacher of the Year Program in front of the staff at Kennedy-Powell Elementary.

Kindergarten teacher JoMeka Gray teaches math, science, and social studies. She has taught for the district for eight years. Gray also worked in Killeen ISD during her 12-year teaching career.

Gray has been named Temple ISD District Teacher of the Year twice before, in 2021 and 2024. She moved on to the statewide Teacher of the Year competition after winning Elementary Teacher of the Year honors from ESC Region 12 earlier this year.

Gray will join two other elementary teachers chosen as 2025 Texas Teacher of the Year finalists. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in October.

