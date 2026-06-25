Local nonprofit offers free camp teaching kids reading, business skills and leadership

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Project Lifeforce is a community-funded nonprofit offering free camps that teach children reading, financial literacy, and business skills to help them become young leaders..



The program assesses each child's reading level at the start of camp, with participants advancing 2 or 3 reading levels by the end.

Kids also learn how to build a business plan, set goals, choose products to sell, and develop communication and social skills.

The organization is currently hosting a Reading Club Camp until July 1 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is actively seeking community donations and high school age volunteers

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Local nonprofit helps kids become young CEOs for free

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A local nonprofit is helping children build leadership skills and prepare for the workforce through reading, financial literacy, and business education.

Project Lifeforce runs camps designed to empower kids to become what the organization calls "young CEOs." Oticia Childers said improving children's reading skills is one of the ways the nonprofit works toward that goal.

"Teaching them to become leaders is a major need because a lot of kids are not having the proper role model in their home or even seeing it in their schools," Childers said.

Childers said the program assesses each child's reading level, and by the end of camp, participants have already moved up 2 or 3 reading levels.

The program also teaches kids about financial literacy and business.

"That's where we teach the young children to learn how to get a business plan together where they set a goal and they decide what product they want to sell. They decide what location we'll sell the products at, and we teach them how to communicate and just use their social skills," Childers said.

Because Project Lifeforce is built off donations from the community, the camp is offered at no cost to families. Childers said the organization is always looking for community support and high school age volunteers.

"The blessing about the volunteers coming in, they also, become more inspired to be young leaders as well," Childers said.

Project Lifeforce has several camps. The organization is currently hosting a Reading Club Camp until July 1 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Families can sign up here.

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