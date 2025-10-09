Local military families turn to food pantries as government shutdown enters day 9

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — Military families in Bell County are increasingly relying on food pantries as the government shutdown continues, with one local organization reporting a significant surge in demand.

The Armed Services YMCA Food Pantry in Harker Heights has seen a 34% increase in military families seeking assistance since the government shutdown began nine days ago, according to Dorene Ocamb, the organization's chief brand development officer.

Military families receive food help from Harker Heights pantry

Long lines formed outside the pantry early Thursday morning, with families stocking up amid growing fears that some federal employees may not receive their paychecks on Oct. 15.

"We expect more of an increase because families are fearing not being paid on October 15th," Ocamb said.

The organization is also making accommodations for military families beyond food assistance.

Children will still be able to attend childcare programs without disruption, as flexible payment plans are available for families who use this resource.

The pantry, which serves military service members and their families, operates from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays.

The government shutdown has left federal workers in limbo, creating uncertainty for military families who depend on regular paychecks to meet their basic needs.

