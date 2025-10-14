Local Girl Scout troop creates fire safety project to support Bremond Volunteer Fire Department

BREMOND, Texas (KRHD) — Girl Scout Troop 9055 recently partnered with the Bremond Volunteer Fire Department to create a hands-on fire safety education project as part of their Bronze Award requirements.

Ezekiel Ramirez The girl scouts from troop 9055; Olivia Wegwert, Tessa Wiley, and Greenly Campbell.

Watch the full story here:

Girl Scout troop creates fire safety project to support Bremond Volunteer Fire Department

The scouts developed various activities to teach fire safety while supporting local first responders who serve Robertson County.

"They do a lot of stuff that we don't really see, and so it's just a way to help put them in the spotlight, kind of," Olivia Wegwert from Girl Scout Troop 9055 said.

Each scout tackled a different aspect of fire safety education. The project included demonstrations showing what everyday items can spark a fire and teaching safety techniques when smoke starts rising.

"We just provided snacks and helped put packets together for National Fire Prevention Week," Wegwert said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Snacks the girl scouts provided for the Bremond Volunteer Fire Department.

Ezekiel Ramirez Fire safety packets the girl scouts created for Fire Prevention Week.

Tessa Wiley from the troop created an interactive learning experience for younger children.

"I did an obstacle course for little kids to learn fire safety, like how to stop, drop and roll," Wiley said.

Ezekiel Ramirez The obstacle course Tessa Wiley created to teach kids what to do if their house is on fire.

Greenly Campbell focused on fire prevention education.

"I did a source to tell how to help kids identify which ones start a fire or which ones don't," Campbell said.

Bremond Volunteer Fire Department Lieutenant Cody Little praised the scouts' initiative and community involvement.

"I really thought it was pretty awesome that the young people would want to come and be involved and you know, kind of shed a light on kind of what we're doing," Little said.

Ezekiel Ramriez Cody Little and Ryan Haynie share their thoughts about the Bronze Award Project the girl scouts completed.

The fire department emphasized the importance of educating younger generations about fire safety.

"Kids can be out here playing around, but that could save their life at the end," Little said.

Fire Chief Ryan Haynie expressed appreciation for the scouts' dedication to the project.

"It's been really nice to be a small part of all the hard work that they've put in. I mean, it's the future of our town right here and seeing them put forth this much effort, it's pretty neat," Haynie said.

The fire department says this project not only offers support for first responders but also inspires more neighbors in the community to step up and make a difference.

