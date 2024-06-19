Local doctors speak with 25 News about mosquitoes taking a toll on summer fun in Central Texas

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Central Texans have noticed a bit more mosquitoes this season.

Stephen Gill and his family live in Killeen, and he tell 25 News it’s taking a toll on his kids and their summer fun.

”Well, the outside time, usually we have to limit it to probably about an hour in the afternoon," Gill said.

"Once the sun goes down and the shade comes through, they come swarming.”

It’s not just the itchy bites that are getting to his son Logan.

”The mosquitoes, they sometimes bother me because sometimes they start buzzing around my ear,” Logan Gill said.

Are the bites from these buzzing menaces something to worry about?

25 News reporter Adam Schindler traveled to Waco to ask a doctor.

“Do you know what kind of possibly dangerous viruses are in the mosquito population in our area?", Schindler asked.

”Mosquito born viruses in Texas are not uncommon,” said Family Medicine doctor with Baylor Scott&White Hillcrest, Dr. John Myers.

“Severe illnesses from viruses are very uncommon — the most common virus you can get from a mosquito in Texas is West Nile.”

Dr. Myers said that 80 percent of people who get West Nile have no symptoms, so treating the bites themselves is the main hassle.

”Mosquito bites itch and they hurt,” Dr. Myers said.

“Using ice, using lotions, calamine lotion, aloe vera — if it’s a significant bite that has a reaction, maybe hydro-cortisone cream or some sort of topical steroid.”

It's best to avoid mosquitoes all together, and that can be hard with kids that want to play outside.

Dr. Myers does have some advice if you are spending time outside.

”Mosquitoes can breed in an amount of standing water that is the size of la teaspoon,” Dr. Myers said.

“They don’t need much of it — so be on the lookout for areas of water that are kind of pooled and collected.”

Mosquito repellents such as sprays, candles, and electronic devices can also help keep the mosquito numbers down.