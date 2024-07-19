LIVE BLOG: IT outages, technology issues in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Facilities, businesses, schools, and more in your Central Texas neighborhoods are experiencing outages and IT and technology issues.

Below is a running, updated list of outages and issues in your areas.

Friday, July 19 (10:18 a.m.)

Texas A&M University - College Station

Texas A&M University classes are canceled due to vendor IT outage — university operations will continue as normal. Employees performing essential facility, health, safety and/or security-related functions should report as normally expected. Employees supporting or participating in clinical operations or those unsure of reporting status should confirm with their supervisor or faculty. The New Student Conference at our main campus will remain on-schedule and the equipment and services needed have been prioritized for restoration. Aggie Dining point of sales services for both the main campus and Texas A&M University at Galveston are currently down. If you have a university-issued Windows device that will not boot or shows a blue screen, it must be brought to your local IT support team on campus to be manually restored as soon as possible. Visit emergency.tamu.edu for more information.

Friday, July 19 (10:23 a.m.)

City of Waco - Waco

Overnight, the City of Waco network was negatively impacted by a “bad patch” from the anti-virus vendor CrowdStrike, the city said. There were integral servers and workstations offline, in addition to some Windows workstations. The City of Waco's IT department responded and has been working through the night to restore all systems — they will continue until every device the city owns has been checked. This is the same issue affecting airlines, governments, banks, and other networks across the world. All city departments, including police and fire, have and practice manual processes to ensure public safety and critical infrastructure are not in danger in these types of situations.

Friday, July 19 (10:28 a.m.)

Texas Department of Motor Vehicles

The Texas DMV has been impacted by the global technology outage, and many department systems and services are unavailable at this time. Officials say they are working to restore all services as soon as possible.

Friday, July 19 (10:30 a.m.)

Texas Department of Insurance

TDI is experiencing outages on several of their online applications due to an external issue affecting computer systems worldwide — updates to fix the issues are being applied.