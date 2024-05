SHILOH, Texas — Officials from the Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department said severe weather caused a train to derail in Shiloh, Texas, about five miles southeast of Mexia.

The event occurred around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday with officials saying heavy rain and major floods led to the derailment.

Shiloh VFD said the train tracks washed out between LCR 456 and LCR 460.

Officials said five cars are reported on their sides.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.