Tehuacana VFD chief collapses during structure fire, hospitalized in Dallas

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A Tehuacana Volunteer Fire Department chief collapsed while fighting a structure fire in Coolidge and was transported to a Dallas burn center for treatment Monday night.

The incident occurred during a nearly four-hour firefighting operation when Chief Aaron Woodall told his assistant chief he wasn't feeling well. Assistant Chief Kyler advised Woodall to step out and rest, but as Woodall turned to look at him, he suddenly collapsed inside the burning structure.

Firefighters immediately called a Mayday and rushed to carry Woodall out of the building. They placed him on oxygen, and he regained consciousness at the scene.

Woodall was initially taken to Parkview Hospital, where medical staff ran multiple tests and administered fluids. Due to his collapse inside the structure, doctors decided to transfer him to the Dallas Burn Center for further monitoring, rather than sending him to Waco.

The chief was transported to Parkland Hospital in Dallas around 7 a.m. Tuesday. He is being treated by the burn team and emergency room doctors, who are conducting additional tests and scans.

The Tehuacana VFD is asking for thoughts and prayers for Woodall, his family, and the department. Officials said they will provide updates as more information becomes available.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.