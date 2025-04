LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Groesbeck Pro Rodeo promises top-notch rodeo action April 25-27, 2025.

Groesbeck Pro Rodeo is April 25-27

The event is sponsored by the Groesbeck Chamber of Commerce.

Expect to see mutton bustin', bull riding, and tie-down roping.

In addition to the rodeo action, the event will feature a variety of vendors selling food, drinks, and merchandise. And see a Sunday concert performance by Mariachi Osos Dorados.