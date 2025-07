GROESBECK, Texas (KXXV) — Groesbeck Fire-Rescue is sending help to Kerrville amid the deadly flooding.

Two officers, Capt. Kody Daniel and Lt. Justin Hart. along with firefighter Roxanne Morris are in route. They are alongside a Robinson firefighter in a RFD Engine.

The organization has sent them to assist with All Hazard Response. That includes search, rescue, and recovery.