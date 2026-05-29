Sailor accused in Angelina Resendiz's death may get 40-year sentence in plea deal: Family

NORFOLK, Va. — Jermiah Copeland, the sailor accused of killing Petty Officer Angelina Resendiz in late May or early June 2025, may enter a plea agreement next month, according to the attorney representing Resendiz’s mother.

Resendiz, a 21-year-old Navy seaman from Texas, was found dead near Naval Station Norfolk. She had attended school in Mexia.

Attorney Marshall Griffin, who has been working with Esmeralda Castle, told News 3's Jay Greene the Navy recently removed the previously scheduled two-week trial from its docket and replaced it with a two-day hearing scheduled for June 8-9.

“We would expect to see a plea hearing,” Griffin said. “The accused is going to enter pleas.”

In an interview with News 3, Castle detailed the possible plea agreement, saying Copeland could face a 40-year sentence if he pleads guilty to murder.

"He has to explain to the judge why he's guilty," Castle said. "He has to tell the judge what happened."

Copeland is charged under the Uniform Code of Military Justice with murder, sexual assault, aggravated assault, sexual misconduct and obstruction of justice in connection with Resendiz’s death. He has also been accused of assaulting multiple other sailors.

Griffin said Resendiz’s family was asked to provide input on proposed plea terms and possible sentencing outcomes, but stressed nothing has been finalized.

“At this point, it wouldn’t be fair to say that the accused has pled to anything,” Griffin said. “It’s all very tentative.”

If a plea agreement moves forward, the military court would hold what is known as a providency hearing — a process Griffin said is unique to military courts. During that hearing, a judge determines whether the accused is voluntarily pleading guilty because they believe they are guilty.

Discussions surrounding a possible plea agreement included “multiple decades in jail,” though Griffin said he does not know the exact prison term being considered.

Resendiz’s family has been outspoken over the past year, calling for reforms within the military and greater protections for women in the armed forces. Castle has worked alongside the League of United Latin American Citizens to push Congress for accountability and change.

As the one-year mark since Resendiz disappeared approaches, Griffin praised the family’s advocacy and resilience.

“The strength that she’s shown and the compassion that she’s shown,” Griffin said, “just going through what can only be described as an unimaginably painful loss.”

Castle told News 3 she plans to attend the upcoming hearing for Copeland, adding that forgiveness is part of her healing.

“I already knew, I’m gonna have to forgive these people," Castle said. "And that’s not for them, that’s me, because that’s my peace.”

Castle also said she hopes to one day speak directly with Copeland.

"That's something that I would like — just to talk to him, just to get a feel for him," Castle said. "Because I have to have closure too, like, close this out for myself."

Resendiz was reported missing on May 29. Her body was later discovered in a wooded area of Norfolk’s Broad Creek neighborhood nearly two weeks later in June. She was later promoted posthumously by the Navy.

Griffin said he believes justice will ultimately be served in the case, whether it ends in a plea agreement or proceeds to trial.

“I’m very optimistic that it will be,” Griffin said.

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