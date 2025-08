MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — The Mexia Independent School District says a vehicle knocked down a power line, leaving all district facilities without electricity on Tuesday -- the first day of the new school year.

Phone lines and internet were also knocked out.

As of 2:15 p.m., the district says Oncor is making progress and some campuses already have power back.

Parents are allowed to pick up their students, but law enforcement is in the area directing traffic while the traffic signals are out.