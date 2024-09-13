One dead in Mexia standoff

MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — After an almost 10-hour standoff, one man is dead after U.S. Marshals attempted to serve a warrant.

The U.S. Marshals Office, supported by McLennan County SWAT, arrived in Mexia around 9 a.m. in to serve a search warrant in the 700 block of Ross Avenue. Mexia police were also present.

Negotiations during the operation ended around 6 p.m. Texas Rangers continued to process the crime scene into the night time hours.

Mexia residents living in the area were given the all clear around 9 p.m. Police say there is no longer a threat to the public.