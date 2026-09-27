(MEXIA, Texas) — Mexia residents have the opportunity to tell the city what they want as local leaders work to attract new businesses and spur economic growth.

A recent community survey has already generated 250 responses. Residents are asking for more housing, restaurants, and youth activities.

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Mexia residents asked what they want as city works to attract new businesses and growth

Mayor Geary Smith said economic development is critical to the city's future.

"It is essential to bring growth. In my opinion if you don't have an economic heart or stimulus, eventually the city will die out."

Smith said the survey results will help guide conversations with the city's Economic Development Corporation, the chamber of commerce, and local businesses — and could lead to a town hall meeting.

"And that way, they'd give us at least a guide frame, but what the citizens want. And then we'll get with the EDC, we'll get with the chamber. We'll get with the local business. We might have a town hall meeting. I'm always inviting citizens to the city council. Just comments. And that gives us a frame of mind and say, Hey, what do y'all want at this spot or that spot?"

Smith said Mexia's location makes it ideal for attracting more businesses, describing it as sitting at the center of a regional corridor he calls the Texas Golden Triangle.

"I call it the Texas Golden Triangle. Mexia is sitting pretty much in the center of that triangle, and we got 35, from 84. We got 45. We can go to 14, to highway 6, and we're prime for economic growth."

Smith said as industrial growth continues, city infrastructure must keep pace — and residents input will help shape what Mexia becomes.

(MEXIA EDC) A screenshot of what Mexia neighbors will see as they fill out the survey.

"Develop in a way that Mexia is a place you want to come to, you want to stay at, and you want, if citizens say, we have a good quality of life in Mexia."

The online survey remains open for community members to fill out.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

