Mexia man dead following standoff with police, SWAT, local authorities

MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — A Mexia man died Wednesday night following a standoff with local authorities.

Police were dispatched to a residence at around 8 p.m. where officers encountered an armed subject in the 500 block of East Grayson Street.

"The subject fired at responding officers striking the police vehicle — as officers exited their patrol vehicle they exchanged gun fire with the male subject who retreated to a nearby house and went inside, out of sight from responding officers," police said.

According to police, officers were shot at, and returned fire multiple times from inside and outside the home — police surrounded the home and attempted contact with the male subject inside.

The male did not cooperate with officers, then authorities set up a perimeter, and while trying to get cooperation, officers identified him as Darious Brewer of Mexia.

While waiting for McLennan County SWAT to arrive, police obtained a warrant for Brewer for aggravated assault on a public servant — officers also obtained a search warrant for the residence.

"McLennan County SWAT approached the residence and called out for Mr. Brewer — once the SWAT team entered the residence they located Mr. Brewer inside," police said.

It appeared he had sustained wounds from the shooting with police — he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy has been requested and the Texas Rangers are actively working the Mexia Police Department on the investigation.