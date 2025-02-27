Watch Now
Mexia police suspect more victims in voyeurism investigation

MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — On Wednesday, February 26, the Mexia Police Department responded to the HEB in Mexia for reports of a suspicious male in the female bathroom. Police were told the man was attempting to look at females, including an 11-year-old girl, in bathroom stalls.

Officers found a man, identified as Elian Perez Mora, inside a stall of the woman's bathroom with his pants down.

Mora was arrested for two counts of voyeurism, one being against a subject under 14 years of age. Mora also has a federal hold on him for unrelated charges.

Investigators say with the behavior Mora displayed there could be more victims of a similar nature.

If you believe that you or a loved one has been a victim of a similar act in the City of Mexia, please contact the Mexia Police Department.

