Mexia police investigating 2 overdoses

MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — The Mexia Police Department is investigating two overdoses that led to the death of one 22-year-old on Friday.

Zariahya Carter was found unresponsive and transported to a local hospital on Friday morning, then transferred to another hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Mexia police then received information about a possible second overdose involving a substance that the victims believed was Xanax.

Police do not have an update on the second victim at this time.

Authorities believe it is possible that both victims obtained the substances that led to their overdoses from the same location, and they are investigating the origin of the unknown substances.

"In 2023, DEA seized more than 80 million fentanyl-laced fake pills and nearly 12,000 pounds of fentanyl powder — the 2023 seizures are equivalent to more than 381 million lethal doses of fentanyl. Laboratory testing indicates 7 out of 10 pills seized by DEA contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl," the Mexia Police Department said.

Authorities are encouraging Central Texans to share any information they may have regarding these incidents by reaching out to the Mexia Police Department or Limestone County CrimeStoppers.