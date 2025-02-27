UPDATE: Mexia ISD reports case of measles, but Dept. of State Health Services says no

MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — The Mexia Independent School District reported a confirmed case on measles in the district on Thursday.

But when 25 News contacted the Texas Dept. of State Health Services, the department responded:

We don’t have any confirmed measles cases in the Mexia area. We’ve contacted the district to ensure they’re aware. This seems to be a false alarm due to a miscommunication.

The Mexia school district shared another update Thursday afternoon saying all campuses will be closed Friday for cleaning.