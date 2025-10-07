Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mart ISD asks fans to practice decorum in the stands

MART, Texas (KXXV) — Mart ISD has a message for fans in the stands: be respectful.

In a message shared Monday on social media, Mart ISD asks those attending athletic events to be mindful of their words and actions in the stands.

"The words we speak carry weight that lasts far beyond the game," says the message from the Mart administration.

The message does not discuss a specific instance or event, but mentions Friday night lights.

Recent changes to Texas law also gives officials more options for taking action against unruly fans.

