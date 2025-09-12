New Texas law gives officials more power to remove unruly fans at school sporting events

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — As the school year — and school sports season — moves into full swing, a new Texas law is changing the game for how spectator behavior is handled at athletic events.



Senate Bill 2929 was passed in early 2025

This allows officials at UIL athletic events to eject fans during these athletic events without warning

If there are three instances within one school year, the UIL may stop officials from heading to that school's game

Earlier this year, the Texas Legislature passed Senate Bill 2929, granting officials authority to remove spectators from school-sponsored sporting events without issuing a prior warning.

Previously, referees and umpires were required to give unruly fans a verbal warning before an ejection. Now, if an incident occurs, officials can immediately call over a school administrator, who can then remove the individual from the facility.

Robinson Athletic Director Lonnie Judd says the updated rule prioritizes safety and control.

“They can call the administrator over at that point and then we can remove them from the facility,” Judd said. “It really empowers the officials and gives them a chance to kind of keep things under control for the safety of our kids and our coaches.”Judd noted that tensions sometimes run high in the stands.

“Fans get so invested in sports, and they want to say their piece to the officials, tell them how to do their job, and it just gets out of control. You really never know when it's going to happen.”The measure applies to both home and away games hosted by schools, and is aimed at keeping athletic competitions safe, respectful, and focused on the players.

