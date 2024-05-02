Heavy rains cause damages, water rescues across Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas — Heavy rains fell across Limestone County Wednesday night causing flooding, washing away parts of roads, power outages, down trees and even derailing a train.

Crew members like Fire Chief David Snow with the Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department, have been working around the clock, and say there were even some water rescues in the City of Mexia due to the flooding.

"We had a storm set on top of us, and it just acted like a buzz saw," Chief Snow said.

The City of Mexia posted photos of cars under water on their Facebook, and a local urgent Care posting that they had "lots of water" in their building.

25 News took a drive with Chief Snow to survey the area after the storm.

"Our major concern right now is, there's potentially another storm coming, and so we may have more water on top of this in an already flooded area," he said.

"Turn around — don't drown. If you see water, if you see trees down, don't decide you need to go that way, go some place else."

25News' Bobby Poitevint was told there have been no injures reported.

25 News will provide updates as crews learn more about damaged areas.