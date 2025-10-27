Man shot after possible argument leads to shooting in a Groesbeck Park

GROESBECK, Texas (KXXV) — One man is dead after an argument led to a shooting at a local park in Groesbeck early Monday morning.

The Groesbeck Police Department says just after 4 a.m. Monday morning, police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of the 100 block of South Waco Street and the 400 block of West State Street. Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds in Hawkins Park.

The man, identified as Leonard Thomas, was taken to Limestone Medical Center in Groesbeck but was later pronounced dead by Precinct One Justice of the Peace Marcus Hanna.

The initial investigation found that a possible argument happened between Thomas and a second person just before the shooting. The second person ran off before officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing, with assistance from the Texas Rangers and the Mart Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Groesbeck Police Department at (254) 729-3497. Tipsters can be anonymous by using the Groesbeck Police Department tip411 app, which is available in the app store or by clicking here.