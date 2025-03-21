Groesbeck ISD names lone superintendent finalist

GROESBECK, Texas (KXXV) — Groesbeck ISD's Board of Trustees named Scott Cummings, from Westphalia ISD, as the lone finalist for superintendent on Thursday.

By law, the board must now wait 21 days before voting to hire Mr. Cummings as the new superintendent.

"Mr. Cummings is slated to replace outgoing Superintendent Anthony Figueroa — Mr. Cummings has served as Superintendent of Westphalia ISD since 2016," the district said.

The board has followed a lengthy process in determining the finalist.

In December, the Board hired Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Executive Search Services to direct the search.

"The TASB consultants developed a profile of leadership qualities for the new superintendent based on the community survey — this profile was used by the Board and consultants in evaluating the applicants for the position."

The board conducted two rounds of interviews for the superintendent position and narrowed the field down to one candidate — officials are scheduled to vote on April 9 to offer a contract to Scott Cummings.