Lexington High football player life flighted to hospital after suffering brain injury during game last Friday

LEXINGTON, Texas (KRHD) — A Lexington High School football player is recovering in the hospital after taking a hit during a game last Friday, causing the player to be life flighted from the field to Austin.

During the game on Friday against Caldwell, sophomore running back Jurian "JuJu" Moore suffered a brain injury after being tackled near the end zone during the third quarter. The game was suspended at a 28-28 tie against Caldwell.

He was life flighted to Dell Children's Medical Center in Austin where he underwent further testing.

The latest update we've received from Lexington head coach Kirk Muhl on Tuesday night, who's been getting updates from the Moore family, was that JuJu is in good spirits and misses school, his friends and football.

Coach Muhl says JuJu probably has a concussion and will be in the hospital until he clears all his testing.

But coach Muhl says the family is grateful for the outpouring of support from the community and prayers as JuJu recovers.