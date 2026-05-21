Upgrade for EMS: Leon County ESD 1 welcomes new ambulance, Medic 71, to Centerville station

Centerville's Emergency Service District 1 adds new ambulance to improve rural response times

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Upgrade for EMS: Centerville ESD 1 welcomes new ambulance to their station

Emergency Service District 1 in Centerville has put a new ambulance into service, replacing an older unit and adding capacity to a community that already runs more ambulances per capita than San Antonio.

The new unit, Medic 71, is now in service and comes equipped with four-wheel drive and updated medical equipment — features officials and crew members say will make a measurable difference in a community that spans both interstate highways and remote private roads.

Kenny Graves

Judge Byron Ryder said the district runs between four and five ambulances per day on a per capita basis.

"Per capita, we have around four to five ambulances running per day, which is more than San Antonio has," Ryder said.

Ryder said the new unit addresses a critical need.

"It's very critical that we have something like that that will get people to a medical facility on a very timely basis," Ryder said.

Kenny Graves

St. Joseph EMS Director Billy Rice said the ambulance's placement in Centerville directly impacts how quickly crews can reach patients.

"If the ambulance is in Centerville, our response times are very good for a rural community they're all less than 10 minutes," Rice said.

Kenny Graves

EMT Colton Adams, who works on Medic 71, said the new unit is a significant upgrade.

"I mean it's got all the extra bells and whistles, you know, that's what we wanted," Adams said.

Kenny Graves

Adams said four-wheel drive is the feature he values most.

"So probably the biggest thing is 4-wheel drive. We go from interstate highways to private roads. Hopefully with the 4-wheel drive we'll be able to get to all the patients quicker and less headache," Adams said.

Kenny Graves

The ambulance also arrived with a distinctive paint job that reflects the local community.

"The colors represent our school and what we stand for here in Centerville," Adams said.

Kenny Graves

Residents say the addition is welcome. Resident Melissa Vaughn said she has relied on emergency services before.

"Well, I've had to use the ambulance before with my children and it's very helpful to have one that's fully stocked and ready to go. It's a great thing," Vaughn said.

Kenny Graves

New ambulances are not quick to acquire. Rice said the process takes far longer than most people expect.

"And a lot of people don't realize that they're, you know, they're not sitting on lots just waiting to be picked up like your normal car," Rice said.

Kenny Graves

It takes approximately two years from the time an ambulance is ordered and paid for to the time it is delivered.

With demand still high across the county, Emergency Service Districts are looking at purchasing additional ambulances in the near future.

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