Several grass fires break out in Leon County, majority caused by utility line issues

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Several fire departments responded to multiple grass fires across Leon County Wednesday afternoon.

Leon County Emergency Management says a majority of these grass fires crews responded to have been caused by utility line issues, not illegal burning.

Here is a timeline Leon County Emergency Management provided of agencies responding to reports of grass fires of Wednesday:

12:49 p.m. Centerville and Oakwood Fire responded to a grass fire in the 11900 block of Highway 7 East

1:34 p.m. Oakwood and Centerville Fire responded to FM 1511 on a grass fire.

1:36 p.m. Centerville responded back to the 11900 blk of Hwy 7 east for another fire.

1:45 p.m. Buffalo Fire responded to CR 331 at PR 3050 for a grass fire.

1:56 p.m. Oakwood Fire and Med 71 responded to FM 1511 at CR 292 for a grass fire.

2:15 p.m. Centerville Fire and Leon County Constable Franks responded to CR 122 for a grass fire.

3:10 p.m. Centerville Fire, Constable Franks and OEM responded to CR 121 on a grass fire.

