Normangee ISD to resume classes Tuesday despite city's boil water notice

NORMANGEE, Texas (KRHD) — Normangee Independent School District will continue operating on its regular schedule Tuesday despite an ongoing boil water notice affecting the city, according to a letter sent to families Sunday.

The City of Normangee issued a boil water notice for consumption with no confirmed timeline for when normal water service will be restored. City officials expect service to return toward the end of the week.

"The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority," Superintendent Justin Vercher said in the letter to families.

The district is implementing several safety measures to ensure student and staff health during the water crisis. All water fountains and sinks will be turned off and covered to prevent use. Bottled water will be provided for all students and staff throughout the school day.

Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes will be available in all areas of the campus, including restrooms. School meals will be prepared and served following health and safety guidelines despite the water restrictions.

The district is asking parents to send bottled water with their children if possible to help ensure proper hydration, though this request is optional. School officials emphasized that water will be available for all students regardless.

Vercher said the district will continue monitoring the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available from city officials.

The middle school boys basketball game has also been cancelled at home Monday night, and the middle school girls will be playing in Lovelady at 5 and 6 p.m.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.