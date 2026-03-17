More gravel, less stress: Jewett EDC votes to expand parking at ball fields and rodeo arena

JEWETT, Texas (KRHD) — Jewett EDC works to expand parking at Herman Franklin Hammond Park ahead of rodeo

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More gravel, less stress: Jewett EDC votes to expand parking at ball fields and rodeo areana

The Jewett Economic Development Corporation is working to expand parking near the ball fields and rodeo arena at Herman Franklin Hammond Park, a project officials say is long overdue.

Kristy Vandegriff, EDC president, said the project will significantly increase available space for visitors.

"Expand the overflow parking lot at the Herman Franklin Hammond Park, which is the park that's behind us. It's going to more than double what we've called for years the overflow parking lot," Vandegriff said.

Kenny Graves

The expansion comes as the park's rodeo draws up to 360 contestants, leaving vehicles spilling onto nearby roads.

Bob Champion, of the rodeo board, said the current lot simply cannot keep up with demand.

"The parking lot over there is big, but when you get as many contestants as we have at this rodeo, there's not enough room. They're parking on the road, the side of the road. This is going to be a big help to, to, for the ball fields and the rodeo," Champion said.

Kenny Graves

Vandegriff said the lack of space creates a particular challenge for large vehicles that accompany rodeo participants.

"There's just no place. There's no place for all of the, the big, cattle trailers and horse trailers and, and the people that just come to experience the rodeo," Vandegriff said.

Kenny Graves

Champion added that the overcrowding is not just an inconvenience — it is a safety concern.

"It is a safety aspect because the horse is tied beside the trailer and, you know, one gets loose, well, before you know it, he's in town," Champion said.

Kenny Graves

In addition to the parking expansion, the EDC also approved funding to improve a walking trail behind the baseball fields. Vandegriff said the trail has fallen into disrepair.

Kenny Graves

"But it's gotten very overgrown and kind of dark and somewhat feels a little sinister back there. So we voted to go ahead and expend some of our park improvement funds to help make people feel a little safer," Vandegriff said.

Kenny Graves

The EDC has a firm deadline for completing the parking expansion. The rodeo is scheduled for April 24 through 26.

"So I think that's April 24th through 26th. So, so there's our, that's our drop, drop dead timeline is it's got to be ready for that weekend," Vandegriff said.

Kenny Graves

The EDC said the walking trail will be done by the end of next week.

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