Leon County authorities searching for missing family, seek public's help

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Officials in Leon County are searching for 46-year-old Leticia Veronica Flores and her 9-year-old daughter, Aliyanna Amalia Flores.

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Be on the lookout: Leon County Authorities searching for missing family

The Leon County Sheriff's Office released a Facebook post on Wednesday asking for the public's help in locating the missing mother and daughter. They were last seen near Buffalo on March 25.

"What it is, it's a situation where the Leon County Sheriff's Office has asked us to help get the word out. We got a missing mother and her daughter," Chuck Fleeger said.

Kenny Graves

Fleeger is with the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, which was formed in 2003 to help families and loved ones find the missing.

"It's been over a week now since they've last been seen, um, and relatives have reported, reported them missing to the Leon County Sheriff's Office," Fleeger said.

Kenny Graves

The Leon County Sheriff's Office turned down my on-camera interview request. The flyers the sheriff's office put out did not mention any specifics, other than they believe the mother and daughter are together.

"But it's still somebody's loved one. It's still important to get that word out because again, somebody has gone to law enforcement. They have reported a loved one missing, uh, and we want to do what we can to get that word out, get that information to the authorities so they can verify the welfare of, in this case, this mother and daughter," Fleeger said.

Kenny Graves

Fleeger tells me that families of missing loved ones may reach out to the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley directly, as long as law enforcement is involved.

"If somebody has not reported their loved one missing when they contact us, we will help them through that process in, in getting to the appropriate agency, getting that report filed so that we can then assist law enforcement in the things that we do," Fleeger said.

Anyone who sees the mother or daughter, or has any information as to their whereabouts, is asked to contact the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

Kenny Graves

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