Leon County residents push back against three proposed data centers

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Fighting back against big data: Leon County residents opposing three proposed data centers

Elected leaders at the Leon County Courthouse will soon make decisions regarding three proposed data centers, but local residents are voicing major concerns over the potential impacts on their community.

The data centers are looking to set up near Oakwood, Jewett, and a 1,500-megawatt center in Marquez.

Kenny Graves

"What is it going to do to us? What is it going to do to our children, to our way of life?" Ann McCoslin said.

Daniel McCoslin, commander of Jewett VFW Post 3542, expressed concerns about water contamination.

"The runoff from this facility would eventually run into the Navasota River, which is less than one mile away, which wouldn't just contaminate local water here, but all the way to the Gulf of Mexico," Daniel McCoslin said.

Kenny Graves

Another concern for public safety involves the potential for lithium-ion battery facilities to catch fire.

"Volunteer firefighters are not equipped, or trained to handle these situations. Um, so a hazmat team needs to step in. Our nearest hazmat team is over an hour away," Michael Rice said.

Kenny Graves

Neighbors in Marquez also point to the local ecology and natural wildlife.

"Uh, the area where they want to build the Kahla project has got 11 different endangered species that are locally in this area," Daniel McCoslin said.

"Migratory birds as well. We have the bee population. Um, you know, all of these things will run that type of stuff out," Ann McCoslin said.

Kenny Graves

Some folks are also worried about the local agricultural industry.

"How is the noise from these things going to affect chicken houses, chicken production's major here, uh, cattle, large cattle population here. How's it going to affect our income based off of our agricultural way of life?" a resident said.

Kenny Graves

Locals tell me the fight is about more than just the data centers, as it includes solar farms and battery storage facilities as well.

Kenny Graves

This story was reported onair by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

