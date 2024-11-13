1 man arrested in Laredo, charged with murder following 2 missing person reports & discovery of human remains

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — One man has been arrested in Laredo and charged with murder, following a search and investigation stemming from the discovery of human remains.

According to the Leon County Sheriff's Office, a report of a missing person and child was filed on June 19 of this year — the individuals had not been seen or had been heard from by family since July 2022.

The reports were entered as missing persons and an investigation began.

On Oct. 22, 2024, authorities executed a search warrant at a property in Buffalo, where the human remains were recovered — the remains were sent to a lab to be examined and positively identified.

The investigation led to a search for a person suspected of involvement, and on Tuesday, Nov. 12, Michael Dean Davis, Jr. was successfully apprehended in Laredo and charged.

He is now at the Webb County Jail being held on a $3,000,000 bond.

"All individuals are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law," said Leon County Sheriff, Kevin Ellis.

"This is still an ongoing investigation and no further details will be released at this time."