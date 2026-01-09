Leon County woman transforms 'Tin Can Alley' through volunteer road cleanup efforts

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — For the past four years, Karen Stott has made it her mission to keep County Road 114 in Leon County clean, transforming what was once known as "Tin Can Alley" into a well-maintained stretch of road.
"There was a lot of trash on this road all the time. It was known as Tin Can Alley and I wasn't gonna live on a road like that," Stott said.
Stott adopted the county road five years ago through the Keep Texas Beautiful program, something she's been part of for more than a decade. Armed with a bucket and a grabber, she drives her golf cart along both sides of the road every two weeks, cleaning up litter that people leave behind.
"About every two weeks, I get my little dandy golf cart, and come down the road with my grabber, and pick up stuff that people have thrown out of their cars," Stott said.
To Stott, litter sends a clear message about a community's values.
"It looks like you don't care," Stott said. "And if you don't have any personal pride in where you live, it makes the whole area look bad."
She believes litter doesn't just hurt the land — it hurts the entire community.
"Who wants to live on a nasty street?" Stott said.
When asked what she hopes her efforts accomplish for the community, Stott emphasized the importance of leading by example.
"Just setting an example. I'm not too good to pick up litter. I'm proud of where I live. I like my neighborhood," Stott said. "It's not funny. It's not cute. It's disrespectful to everybody that has to travel that road. Why be that way?"
Stott hopes her volunteer work will inspire more neighbors to step up and help keep Leon County beautiful.
Those interested in adopting a county road can find more information here.
