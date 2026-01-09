LEON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — For the past four years, Karen Stott has made it her mission to keep County Road 114 in Leon County clean, transforming what was once known as "Tin Can Alley" into a well-maintained stretch of road.

Watch the full story here:

Leon County woman transforms 'Tin Can Alley' through volunteer road cleanup efforts

"There was a lot of trash on this road all the time. It was known as Tin Can Alley and I wasn't gonna live on a road like that," Stott said.

Stott adopted the county road five years ago through the Keep Texas Beautiful program, something she's been part of for more than a decade. Armed with a bucket and a grabber, she drives her golf cart along both sides of the road every two weeks, cleaning up litter that people leave behind.

Ezekiel Ramirez Karen Stott showing 15 ABC the sign that shows she adopted County Road 114.

"About every two weeks, I get my little dandy golf cart, and come down the road with my grabber, and pick up stuff that people have thrown out of their cars," Stott said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Karen Stott checking the trash she picked up along County Road 114.

To Stott, litter sends a clear message about a community's values.

"It looks like you don't care," Stott said. "And if you don't have any personal pride in where you live, it makes the whole area look bad."

Ezekiel Ramirez Karen Stott picking up trash along County Road 114.

She believes litter doesn't just hurt the land — it hurts the entire community.

"Who wants to live on a nasty street?" Stott said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Karen Stott picking up trash along County Road 114.

When asked what she hopes her efforts accomplish for the community, Stott emphasized the importance of leading by example.

"Just setting an example. I'm not too good to pick up litter. I'm proud of where I live. I like my neighborhood," Stott said. "It's not funny. It's not cute. It's disrespectful to everybody that has to travel that road. Why be that way?"

Ezekiel Ramirez Leon County resident Karen Stott shares specific details about her volunteer work with 15 ABC.

Stott hopes her volunteer work will inspire more neighbors to step up and help keep Leon County beautiful.

Those interested in adopting a county road can find more information here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.