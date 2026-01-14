Leon County residents hold meeting over proposed Marquez data center

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — More than 200 Leon County residents packed a meeting room in Jewett Tuesday night, united against a proposed data center in their community.

Developer Belltown Power is proposing the Kahla Project on private land near Marquez, but residents say they're ready to fight it.

"We have a lot of residents that don't want it. They came here tonight to make their voices heard," Leon County resident, Ann McCoslin said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Leon County resident, Ann McCoslin shares her thoughts about the proposed data center.

The community meeting focused on education and transparency, giving residents a chance to ask questions and share concerns about the proposed facility.

"Go somewhere else. We don't want you in Leon County,"Leon County resident, James McCoslin said.

Residents expressed concerns about potential health impacts, effects on livestock, constant noise and lighting, public safety and water use.

Ezekiel Ramirez Leon County resident concerns about the proposed data center.

"I am not a fan of the data center. The environmental impacts, and health impacts, and everything," Leon County resident, Donna Hull said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Leon County resident, Donna Hull shares her thoughts about the proposed data center.

James McCoslin emphasized the importance of community awareness and involvement.

"It's very important that we know what's coming in our backyards. Is it gonna hurt our health? Is it gonna make our land values go down? Is it gonna kill our livestock?" he said. "We slept for a long time and this crept up on us. It won't happen again."

Ezekiel Ramirez Leon County resident, James McCoslin speaking about the proposed data center at the town meeting.

County officials say they've invited Belltown Power to attend public meetings, but the company declined.

"We've invited Belltown Power. The judge has invited Belltown Power. It's crickets," Ann McCoslin said.

Even as the Kahla Project stays under review, residents say their fight is far from over.

Ezekiel Ramirez The Kahla project that can be possibly coming to Leon County.

"We will protect our land, our heritage and our future. We will not allow corporate interests to sell our home to the highest international bidder. Not now, not ever," James McCoslin said.

"I hope that the residents know that we have a voice. We can fight this," Ann McCoslin said.

Ezekiel Ramirez A Leon County resident speaking at the meeting.

James McCoslin rallied the crowd with a final message of unity.

"We stand together, we fight together, and together we overcome the odds. Leon County is worth defending. Our land is worth defending. Our future is worth defending, and any corporation that wants to come in here, you tell them we're just getting started," he said.

15 ABC reached out to Belltown Power for comment but did not hear back.

Ezekiel Ramirez A Leon County resident speaking at the meeting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.