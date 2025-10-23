LEON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A group of Leon County residents is rallying to save the last remaining structure from the historic town of Bowling, a building that has served as a schoolhouse, church and Masonic lodge for more than 150 years.

Watch the full story here:

Leon County neighbors work to preserve historic Bowling School building

The Old Bowling School and Cemetery in Marquez represents more than just an aging structure to local neighbors — it's a repository of memories and rich history that connects generations of families to their past.

"It's not just community history, it's Leon County history, it's Texas history," said Tex Payne, a Leon County resident whose family has deep ties to the building.

Ezekiel Ramirez Neighbors in Leon County share their thoughts about the old Bowling school and cemetery with 15 ABC.

Tucked between the pines, the weathered structure stands as the sole survivor of what was once the town of Bowling. The building has witnessed decades of community life, serving multiple roles throughout its long existence.

Payne's connection to the building runs deep through his family lineage.

"My great great grandfather William Copeland had to deed the land to the community. He sold them 2 acres for $1," Payne said.

The building holds countless personal stories from families who called Bowling home. Paula Williams, another Leon County resident, shared a memorable tale about her father's childhood experience at the school.

"He decided he would climb up in one of the old desks and so he got stuck so they had to take the desk completely apart to get him out and according to him he never lived that down," Williams said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Neighbors in Leon County showing off old family and friends who have ties to the old Bowling school building.

Payne keeps historical photographs that capture the building's significance, including images of students who attended classes there. One particularly meaningful photo shows his great uncle Herbert Payne as a young man.

Ezekiel Ramirez Neighbors in Leon County showing off old photos at the old Bowling school building.

"This is actually a picture of some students that went to school here. This is Herbert Payne. He's my great uncle. It was his grandfather. That's when he was fixing to go off to World War One to France, and that picture was taken by the schoolhouse outside," Payne said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Neighbors in Leon County showing off old family and friends who have ties to the old Bowling school building.

While the interior walls still whisper stories of the past, the exterior is deteriorating. Neighbors have organized fundraising efforts to restore the structure, working to save it one board and one memory at a time.

The preservation effort represents more than historical conservation — it's about ensuring future generations understand their connection to the past.

Ezekiel Ramirez Neighbors in Leon County showing off old family and friends who have ties to the old Bowling school building.

"I think kids need to realize it's not just an old building sitting here this is the last remaining building of that town that was here," Payne said.

For the volunteers leading the restoration, the project feels like fulfilling a promise to previous generations who built and maintained the structure.

"I think they'd be very appreciative considering the effort they put forth, they would like the idea that it continues, that we're still doing what they were trying to do," Payne said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Neighbors in Leon County showing off old family and friends who have ties to the old Bowling school building.

The group has been hosting fundraisers to support restoration efforts. Their next fundraiser is an annual Christmas event scheduled for December.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.