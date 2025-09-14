Leon County mourns loss of beloved Chief Deputy Brent Walter after 25 years of service

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The Leon County community is mourning the death of Chief Deputy Brent Walter, who served with the Leon County Sheriff's Office for 25 years and dedicated more than 45 years to law enforcement.

"It took it a while to sink in, you know, first two or three days after when I would wake up in the morning I'd be thinking I was dreaming," Leon County Sheriff, Kevin Ellis said.

After more than four decades in law enforcement, Walter leaves behind more than just a badge — he leaves behind a legacy that touched countless lives both in and out of uniform.

"He literally would go out of his way no matter what to do anything for anybody, I don't know, just a hero, that's all he was to me," Walter's granddaughter, Callie Fagg said.

To many in the community, Walter was more than just a lawman. He was known for his compassion, his pranks and his deep faith.

"We weren't just workers, we were friends," Ellis said. "I mean we hunted together, we spent a lot of time together so he's just a great man."

Fagg shared fond memories of her grandfather, recalling their hunting trips together.

"When I was little, I used to beg him to go hunting with him all the time. And so he'd take me down to the creek with my little gun, and we'd go down there and I just talked the whole time," she said.

Ellis acknowledged that while Walter's position will eventually be filled, his impact cannot be replicated.

"The position will be filled but he'll never be replaced," Ellis said.

Fagg described her grandfather's character as one that drew people to him.

"He just had such a big heart. Like there's not one person I can think of that didn't like him. Like everybody liked him, he was just that guy," she said.

15 ABC asked Ellis if he had any final message for Chief Deputy Walter.

"No, because the Monday before he passed we had that conversation. I got to tell him what I wanted to tell him and he told me what he wanted to tell me," Ellis said. "It's tough, but we know he's in a better place and he wouldn't come back if he could."

Chief Deputy Walter's watch may be over, but community members say his legacy will never fade and will continue to live on through the lives he touched in Leon County.

