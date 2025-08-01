Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Las Vegas armored truck robbery suspect arrested in Texas, jailed in Waco

Authorities in Texas arrested 29-year-old Devonte Jackson on July 29 in connection with an armored truck robbery near Queensridge in Las Vegas. A police source says around $300,000 was stolen
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police arrested a suspect in connection with an armored truck robbery that happened last month.

The incident happened around 12:14 p.m. on July 16 in the 9800 block of West Charleston Boulevard.

Through the investigation, authorities identified 29-year-old Devonte Jackson as a suspect in this incident.

On July 29, Jackson was taken into custody by Texas State Troopers in Centerville, Texas, with the assistance of the FBI.

He was booked into the McLennan County jail in Waco, Texas, for one count of robbery with the use of a deadly weapon and one count of coercion with force with the use of a deadly weapon.

According to a police source, about $300,000 was stolen during the incident, and two suspects were involved. Authorities have not released information on the second suspect.

Jackson is pending extradition to Las Vegas.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
