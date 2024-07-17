Texas DPS reminds drivers to look out for motorcycles following Lampasas County crash

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash between two vehicles last Wednesday at 5:10 p.m. on FM 2657/FM 2808.

A driver in a mid-sized SUV was stopped at a stop sign waiting to turn left, when a Harley Davidson motorcycle driver from Copperas Cove was approaching — the driver of the SUV failed to yield and pulled into the path of the motorcycle.

According to Texas DPS, the motorcycle was unable to avoid a collision and collided into the SUV — the 42-year-old Copperas Cove male sustained incapacitating injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital by a Careflight helicopter ambulance.

"The driver of the Jeep sustained possible injury and refused treatment," Texas DPS said.

"Texas DPS would like drivers to always look for motorcycles when entering an intersection. It can be hard to judge the distance, size, and speed of a motorcycle, which is why we need to pay extra attention when sharing the roadway."