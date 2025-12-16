Lometa mayor reflects on 2025 achievements, looks ahead to new year

LOMETA, Texas (KXXV) — As 2025 draws to a close, Lometa Mayor Derek Talley is reflecting on a year marked by significant community improvements and strategic investments in public safety and infrastructure.

"This year has not been without its obstacles, but I am profoundly grateful for the hard work demonstrated by our team and the unwavering support we've received from residents," Talley said.

The mayor highlighted several key accomplishments that have positioned the city for continued growth and enhanced quality of life for residents.

Park reopening saves city $50,000 annually

One milestone of 2025 was the reopening of Lometa Regional Park after it was initially closed due to high utility costs. The city implemented a strategic approach by consolidating water lines and utilizing a single meter for the facility.

This initiative resulted in substantial savings, reducing annual expenses by nearly $50,000. The city's partnership with the Lometa Lions Club also facilitated essential repairs to the arena, significantly enhancing its usability for community events.

Police department receives major upgrades

The police department underwent upgrades aimed at improving both operational efficiency and community safety. The city acquired two state-of-the-art patrol units equipped with advanced technology to better serve residents.

Through grants secured from LCRA, patrol units were outfitted with AEDs. Additional grants provided new body-worn cameras, radios and body armor for officers.

The department also introduced a thermal imaging drone at no cost to taxpayers, which has already proven valuable in several law enforcement efforts.

"We have implemented new hiring procedures within the police department, ensuring that only well-trained and qualified officers are brought into our ranks," Talley said.

City updates ordinances, launches cleanup campaign

Recognizing the need for improvements to the legislative framework, city officials revised several outdated ordinances to make Lometa more appealing to residents and businesses.

The city also launched a cleanup campaign targeting abandoned properties throughout the community. This initiative aims to reduce nuisance properties while enhancing both the aesthetics and safety of neighborhoods.

Looking toward 2026

As the city prepares for 2026, Talley encouraged residents to continue supporting one another and engaging with local initiatives that promote progress and development.

"While this past year has presented us with numerous challenges, it has also underscored the strength and unity of our community," Talley said.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.