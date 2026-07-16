The Green Frog reopens in Lampasas after nearly 20 years

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — The Green Frog in Lampasas is back and is already drawing large crowds.

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The Green Frog reopens after nearly 20 years

One month after reopening, the beloved restaurant is once again packed with customers, many of whom remember it from its original run inside the historic Hostess House, where owner Kathy Baxter first opened in 1996 and spent nearly two decades serving the community.

"It has been overwhelming. It's been amazing. I never dreamed that it would be this good ever," Baxter said.

After years away from the restaurant business, spending time caring for her late husband. Baxter decided it was time to return.

"My son told me, he said, 'Mom, you're too old to do this.' And I said, 'Well, I'm not gonna sit around,'" Baxter said.

Most days, customers line up before the doors even open, including many who remember the restaurant from 20 years ago.

"I wanted to come back. I've eaten here at the Green Frog when it was over by the Hostess house, and I remember the half of avocado with the fruit. It was just wonderful, and I couldn't wait to come back," customer Kathy Henson said.

For Baxter, food has always been more than a business. From catering weddings to mentoring students, she has spent her career building relationships that have lasted generations.

"Life is what it is, people are who they are and she loves them for who they are and what they are. She's a philosopher in the kitchen," customer Shelly Myers said.

While the homemade food draws people in, regulars say it is the heart behind the restaurant that keeps them coming back.

"She loves people… and one way to the heart of people is through food," Henson said.

The Green Frog is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

