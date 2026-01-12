Lampasas starts Stage 5 water restrictions due to major water line break

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Lampasas has implemented Stage 5 water restrictions following a major water line leak on US 190 between Kempner and Copperas Cove. City officials are actively monitoring water storage tank levels as they work to address the emergency.

The restrictions represent the most severe level of water conservation measures available to the city. Under Stage 5, all irrigation of landscaped areas is prohibited, along with washing vehicles and any outdoor or non-essential water use.

"We are asking all citizens to assist in water conservation efforts," city officials said.

The city will manage limited water supplies by discontinuing flushing of water mains and stopping irrigation of parks except by alternate water sources. Officials will maintain enforcement of watering schedules and water waste regulations while providing public notification of the restrictions.

If emergency water shortage conditions continue and threaten public health, safety and welfare, the City Manager is authorized to allocate water through residential schedules based on household size and commercial schedules based on winter usage averages.

The Mayor and City Council will be immediately notified if water allocation becomes necessary, and an emergency meeting will be called to consider the allocation schedules.

Click here to view the water conservation plan.