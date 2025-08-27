Lampasas shooting suspect surrenders, investigation ongoing

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — The Lampasas Police Department reports the arrest of two people following a shooting reported August 24, 2025.

The department says Nathan Samuel Diederich is suspected of shooting another man in the neck on North Ridge Street on Sunday. On Tuesday afternoon the department announced the 20-year-old suspect surrendered peacefully and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Another man, Kenneth Alan Cornwell, was arrested at the scene for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The investigation continues and the condition of the shooting victim is unclear at this time.

