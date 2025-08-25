Shooting in Lampasas leaves one injured after suspect flees scene

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — A man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after a shooting at a home in the 400 block of North Ridge Street in Lampasas.

Officers responded at 4:43 p.m. and found the victim inside with a gunshot wound to the neck. They began life-saving measures before Hamilton EMS transported him to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Witnesses told police the suspect fled before officers arrived. Investigators believe the shooting was the result of a dispute between two people who knew each other and said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not released the names of those involved.

