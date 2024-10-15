'It's been a remarkable journey': Lampasas resident survives both breast & lung cancer

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — Mary Raring-Hart has endured a lot in her cancer journey, having both breast and lung cancer at the same time.

She underwent three surgeries in six weeks.

Raring-Hart didn't know she was sick, until a regular doctor's appointment turned into a life-changing and life-saving experience.

"I went in for the mammogram, and they started finding irregularities," Raring-Hart said.

"I had no symptoms, and there's no real big family history of cancer."

She was diagnosed with cancer in the fall of 2022, and began chemotreatments in January 2023, where she was first diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer.

"After that, they found out I had lung cancer on top of that, and then the breast cancer had metastasized, and the cancer had traveled to my lymph nodes in my left arm," Raring-Hart said.

After having surgery, doctors found out that Raring-Hart had HER2-positive breast cancer.

"We initially thought she was going to be a triple negative cancer, but she turned out to be a HER2 positive cancer, which changed the landscape of her treatment," said Dr. Ashwini Bhat of Oncology at Baylor Scott & White.

But Raring-Hart knew she could win the battle with her husband, Tom Hart by her side — they've been together since she was 15.

"You've just got to stand in solidarity with your brothers and sisters who are going through this journey with you," Raring-Hart said.

"I wouldn't be able to do this without my husband."

Now healthy and looking at running a half marathon in the future, Raring-Hart knows if she can tackle this, she can tackle anything.