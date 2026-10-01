City of Lampasas, business owner takes precautions ahead of flood warning

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — Most of Central Texas is under a flood watch including Lampasas and the city and business owners are already taking precautions.

Pamela Ekizian has owned Lotus Beauty Spa and Salon for six years and has been at her current location for three. At her shop when it rains, water tends to seep in.

“It is kind of nerve-wracking sometimes as this out in here in the front floods a little bit and then it'll slowly seep up to my doors. We did have some but we do have a little bit coming in from the, the room next door, ” Ekizian said. “As long as it recedes and comes back and it's slow, but if it's consistent for the next 3 days, it's going to cause some trouble in town.”

The business next door to her closed their doors early and Ekizian tells me she has already had some cancellations, but she will watch the river and man the shop for cleanup.

“You never know how the weather in Texas is going to be. You don't know how long and how, how hard it's going to rain, and the rivers do come up pretty high. Driving from here to cove, the water is like a river going down the road instead of off to the side, so it's a little dangerous... It is just different areas of the town are low lying, so it could flood,” Ekizian said.

Because of the creek running through many parks the city decided to close them until Friday. Bailey Carter, parks and recreation specialist for the city, said it is a safety measure to protect neighbors and infrastructure.

“A lot of our parks are in lower lying areas of elevation that is lower than the creek itself, so there is going to be standing water, which is one of the issues is not only is it a safety issue,” Carter said.

The city says they will reevaluate opening the park for the weekend on Friday.