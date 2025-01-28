Lampasas ISD staff member resigns amid police investigation

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — The Lampasas Independent School District says a staff member, who has since resigned, is under investigation.

The district's superintendent tells 25 News' Allison Hill the employee was put on administrative leave after the district learned of allegations against the staff member last week. The employee has since submitted a resignation letter and is no longer with the district as of Monday, January 27.

The district shared the below notice with families, which says the investigation involves allegations of inappropriate conduct involving a staff member and student.

The superintendent says the TEA is also aware of the situation.