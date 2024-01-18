Lampasas County Sheriff's Office 'confident' arrests will be made after Kempner burglary, shooting

KEMPNER, Texas — Authorities are investigating a burglary and a shooting that two individuals reported from their trailer home at two different occasions in Kempner on Tuesday.

According to police, at around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the sheriff's office got a call about a burglary In the 200 block of Private Road 4805.

Beyonsa Mathes, 23, and her boyfriend Eliyiahu Ross, 25, reported that their trailer home's door had been forced open, and one of their dogs and personal valuables had been stolen.

At around 11:17 p.m. on that same day, the sheriff's office received another call from Mathes and Ross, saying their home had been shot at several times while they were inside.

The couple says they "did all they could to avoid being shot by multiple gunshots penetrating their trailer home's walls and windows".

Authorities counted over 40 bullet holes in the front door, living room, and kitchen areas. Mathes, Ross, and their two other dogs, were not shot or injured.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark colored vehicle, that was reported to be similar in color of a vehicle observed near their home by a neighbor at the time of the burglary.

"Lampasas County Sheriff's Deputies, Criminal Investigators and the Kempner Police Department responded immediately to the residence and began their search of the suspect vehicle, the processing of the crime scene and the collection of evidence," authorities said.

"Lampasas Sheriff's Criminal Investigators developed stronger leads identifying the person involved in the burglary of the residence."

It is believed that different caliber weapons were used during the assault on the victims' home.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.

The Lampasas County Sheriff's Office is "confident arrests will be made in the near future".

25 News will provide updates if they become available.