KEMPNER, Texas (KXXV) — Several fire departments in Lampasas County responded to a 911 call about a house fire on County Road 4804 in Kempner on Tuesday.

The City of Kempner says firefighters found the body of a 71-year-old woman inside the home.

The victim's identity and cause of death have not been released.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.